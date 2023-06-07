Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City’s stars that their confidence ahead of the Champions League final against Inter Milan cannot slip into arrogance as they aim to complete a historic treble.

Guardiola’s men are one game away from becoming just the second side to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

City are huge favourites for the clash in Istanbul on Saturday, having thrashed Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on route to the final.

By contrast, Inter finished a distant third in Serie A and enjoyed a less demanding passage to the final as they beat Porto, Benfica and Milan.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...