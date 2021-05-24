Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has been named manager of the year by England’s League Managers’ Association, it was announced on Monday.

Guardiola steered City to the Premier League title and League Cup this season and this Saturday the Spaniard’s side will bid to be crowned kings of Europe for the first time when they face English rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto.

