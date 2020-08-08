The performance of Gabriel Jesus in Manchester City's 2-1 Champions League victory over 13-times winners Real Madrid has given manager Pep Guardiola great heart as he seeks to end the club's quest for the coveted crown.

The 23-year-old Brazilian made light of the absence of talismanic striker Sergio Aguero and followed up his impressive display in the last 16 first leg win by the same scoreline in Madrid with a match-winning contribution at the Etihad on Friday night.

Guardiola's side face Lyon next Saturday in Lisbon in a one-off quarter-final after the French side eliminated Juventus.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta