Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday that Jurgen Klopp’s decision to extend his stay at Liverpool will not have any influence on his own future plans.

Klopp signed a two-year contract extension on Thursday to keep the Reds boss at Anfield until at least 2026.

Guardiola’s current City deal expires at the end of next season and he has yet to commit to prolonging his spell with the Premier League champions.

It remains to be seen whether Guardiola will stick around to maintain his duel with Klopp, with City and Liverpool embroiled in another tense Premier League title race this term.

The Spaniard insisted his only focus at present was City’s crucial trip to Leeds on Saturday as the leaders try to maintain their one-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool.

