Marija Assunta Musical Society of Gudja is this evening holding a musical academy as part of events that have been taking place throughout the year to mark the 100th anniversary of the club’s foundation and the 75th anniversary of the setting up of the band.

The event will see the band performing for the first time a new piece entitled Consolatrix Afflictorum (Faraġ tal-Imnikktin), written by Fr George Mercieca with music composed by band director Hermann Farrugia Frantz. It will be sung by soprano Claire Caruana, tenor Charles Vincenti and baritone Alfred Camilleri, accompanied by the Coro Bel Canto choir. The band will be directed by Mro Farrugia Frantz.

During the same event, a new artistic banner will also be inaugurated to mark the two anniversaries.

At the end of the academy the band will inaugurate its musical archive in a hall of the band club.

The event will be filmed for eventual transmission on TVM.

The musical academy takes place today at 7.30pm in Gudja parish church. Patrons are asked to be seated by 7.15pm. Admission is free.