Valletta succumbed to their third consecutive defeat of the season after a 2-0 defeat to Gudja United, at the Hibernians Stadium on Saturday.

It was a miserable afternoon for the Citizens who played almost the entire second half with nine men after captain and vice-captain Joseph Zerafa and Ryan Camilleri were given their marching orders.

The Citizens, who donned a new away shirt for this game, remain with six points after five outings whereas Gudja have now leapfrogged them as they have seven points after five league games.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta