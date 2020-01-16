Gudja United continued their bid to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window after completing the signing of Imanol Gonzalez.

The Argentine defender is not a new face in Maltese football as the 22-year-old centre back had already a spell in the BOV Premier League after he joined Senglea Athletic at the start of the 2018-19 season.

However, he spell at the club came to end in January last year as he moved to Italy to join Casertana after he had amassed 13 appearances and scored one goal with the Cottonera side.

At Gudja, Gonzalez will be tasked to bring more solidity to their backline as the Premier League newcomers bid to turn their fortunes after starting 2020 with back-to-back defeats to Mosta (0-1) and Hibernians.

Gonzalez is expected to make his debut on Saturday when Gudja take on Ħamrun Spartans at the Centenary Stadium.

The Argentine is the third acquisition for coach Josef Mansueto after he already secured the transfers of midfielder Edison Bilbao Zarate and forward Nivaldo.