Gudja United are set to offer a contract to Chile midfielder Edison Bilbao Zarate.

The newly-promoted side are looking to strengthen their squad as they look to retain their status in the top-flight and have put their sights on securing the services of Bilbao Zarate.

The 32-year-old is already in Malta and is expected to put pen to paper to a deal until the end of the season.

Bilbao Zarate is certainly not a new face in Maltese football having enjoyed several spells with top-flight clubs in recent years.

He was first brought to Malta by Qormi in 2012 and since then he also donned the colours of Qormi, Balzan, Birkirkara, Mosta and Gżira United in the BOV Premier League while he also had a short spell in the Gozitan First Division with Għajnsielem.

Bilbao Zarate is expected to fill the void left by Brazilian midfielder Alexandre Santana who had only joined the club at the start of the season.

Santana made seven appearances with Gudja United, scoring one goal, but in recent weeks he had struggled to secure a regular place in Josef Mansueto’s team.

The nippy midfielder is not the only overseas player who is set to leave Gudja United.

In fact, the southerners are also set to release Omani midfielder Tariq Al Mahrooqi.

The 26-year-old struggled for game time with Gudja this season, making just three appearances in the 2019-20 BOV Premier League.