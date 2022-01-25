Gudja United have been in fine form since the start of the new year, winning both of their Premier League fixtures against relegation rivals Santa Lucia and Sliema Wanderers during the month of January and move five points ahead of Mosta.

Last weekend, a Tensior Gusman goal was enough to see the southerners overcome bottom-placed Sliema Wanderers at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Gudja coach Thane Micallef said that it is imperative for his side to continue on this winning run because it is a long road ahead.

“It’s very important that we win as many points as we can. Every point we’ve won so far has been important and so are those coming from our next games,” Micallef said.

