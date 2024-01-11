Gudja United have been working tirelessly this week to strengthen their squad and have reached an agreement to sign defender Rodrigue Nanitelamo, midfielder Ernesto Gentile, and striker Ibrahim Salis.

Added to that the Premier League club are closing in on the permanent acquisition of midfielder Aidan Friggieri.

The Southerners have been working hard to revamp their squad this month after parting ways with several players.

Now under the charge of coach Renzo Kerr Cumbo, Gudja United have brought several overseas players for a trial.

This week, the club handed a contract to Congolese defender Nanitelamo.

