Gudja's deputy mayor John Mary Calleja has died, the Labour Party said on Thursday.

Calleja served as mayor of the town for 22 years before becoming deputy mayor three years ago.

Throughout the period, he worked hard for the benefit of the village and the community, the PL said in its statement.

The party offered his family its condolences, as did Gudja band clubs.

In a Facebook post, the local council paid tribute to Calleja, who it said was loved by all.

Calleja's funeral will be held on Saturday, January 28 at Gudja parish church, starting at 2.30pm.