Gudja United progressed to the next round of the FA Trophy on Wednesday as they beat Sirens 1-0 in a balanced encounter at the Centenary Stadium.

Normally a mid-table clash between two Premier League sides, both coaches started with their usual starters.

Gudja hit the ground running, pinning Sirens inside their own half and Vito Plut went close to opening the score but his header in the ninth minute hit the upright.

The Paul’s Bay side struggled as Gudja held most of possession. But Sirens goalkeeper Andrea Cassar was alert to stop any incoming balls into his area. He was the hero midway through the first half when he blocked a Tatsuro Nagamatsu effort from right in front of him. With the ball still in play, Nicolas Naverrete fired back at goal, this time missing his shot.

Gudja went closest three minutes from the break when Nagamatsu met a cross into the area but his shot went wide off the mark.

