A solitary goal by Johann Bezzina extended Gudja’s unbeaten run with a second win in three matches as they beat Balzan at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

While this result gave Gudja their best opening in the Premier League, it ended Balzan’s pristine start to the season.

Oliver Spiteri’s side were made to pay for a desperately slow start to the match when Bezzina finished a fine Gudja move from close range in the 32nd minute.

Balzan fought back strongly in the second half but Glenn Zammit made a string of smart saves to deny them.

Gudja made most of the running in the first half and were deservedly in front when Samuel Gomes da Mata played in Bezzina who hit the ball past Jonathan Debono.

