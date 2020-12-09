Gudja United capitalised on Senglea’s defensive frailties to maintain their positive trend and closed the gap on the Premier League pacesetters.

This result helped Jesmond Zammit’s troops go up to fourth in the table, just three points adrift of leaders Hibernians.

There were few doubts about Gudja’s superior sharpness and technique, qualities that surfaced as the game progressed. Yet, Senglea were victims of their own undoing as defensive mistakes gifted the goals to Gudja.

