Gudja United came from behind to beat Challenge League side Naxxar Lions 2-1 to set up a clash with Sirens in the Round of 16 of the Izibet FA Trophy.
Although Andrea Agostinelli’s side held the initiative in the early stages, a stunning goal by Robinson Blandon Rendon handed Naxxar the lead.
But Gudja were quick to level matters, notching the winner thanks to a penalty early in the second half. However, Naxxar deserve credit for giving a good account of themselves.
Gudja could have taken the lead after just 16 seconds but Vito Plut, served on the right, had a powerful shot turned into a corner by Naxxar goalkeeper Andre Fenech.
A low shot from outside the area by Matias Muchardi was parried by Fenech on 12 minutes.
The Naxxar goalkeeper was prominent once again on 21 minutes, turning into a corner a Tatsuro Nagamatsu effort from inside the area.
Seven minutes later, Naxxar took the lead.
