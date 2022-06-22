Gudja United have laid an ambitious project as they usher into a new era with newly appointed coach Andrea Agostinelli.

Agostinelli has signed with Gudja on a one-year deal but has an option for a second year as well.

After last season’s remarkable sixth-place finish under the guidance of coach Thane Micallef, now at Valletta, Gudja are eyeing another step forward to become even more competitive in the Maltese game.

The arrival of a former Serie A coach in Agostinelli has brought fresh hopes to a club that wants to prove that they are not punching above their weight in Malta’s top-flight.

