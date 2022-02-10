Gudja United and Tarxien Rainbows booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Trophy with solid victories on Wednesday.

Premier League side Gudja United, as expected, proved too strong for Swieqi United as they breezed to a comfortable 4-0 win at the Centenary Stadium.

In-form striker Ahinga Selemani put Gudja United ahead in the 29th minute before Farid Zuniga added a second goal five minutes from half-time.

Tatsuro Nagamatsu and Nika Dzalamidze struck quick-fire goals on 48 and 50 minutes to end any hopes Swieqi United might have had of a second-half fightback.

