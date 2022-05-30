Gudja United have completed a double signing as they reached an agreement to sign Brazilian defender Andre Prates and Slovenian forward Vito Plut, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The southerners are looking to continue to bolster their squad after a stunning Premier League campaign which has seen the team secure an historic place in the Top Six berth.

Gudja United have been working hard in the past few days to bring in reinforcements and they managed to reach a deal to sign Andre Prates and Vito Plut who last season were on the books of Sta Lucia.

Prates has been playing in the Maltese Premier League for the last two years with Santa Lucia, establishing his place in the team.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta