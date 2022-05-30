Gudja United have appointed Paolo Favaretto as their new first team coach, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The southerners were forced to delve into the market for a new coach following the sudden departure of Thane Micallef.

As reported by the Times of Malta on Sunday night, Micallef has decided to part ways with Gudja United and join as the new first-team coach at Valletta FC.

The Italian tactician is not a new face to Maltese football. In fact, in 2017 Favaretto arrived in Malta to take over the reins of Senglea Athletic where he remained at the club until midway through the 2018-19 campaign.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta