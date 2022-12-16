Gudja United claimed three important points after beating Mosta 2-1 with a goal in each half. Andrea Agostinelli’s side have now reached Mosta in fifth place with 23 points in the standings to wrap up their 2022 commitments on a high.

Ayrton Azzopardi put Gudja ahead as they were the better team throughout the first 45 minutes.

Nonetheless, Mosta still managed to level terms albeit with a player down after skipper Tyrone Farrugia was sent off.

Gudja sealed the win through Nicolas Navarrete who was their most dangerous player throughout.

Agostinelli’s side made their intentions clear from the start when Azzopardi had a close-range effort that went wide from Mosta’s goal inside the first two minutes.

Full match report here...