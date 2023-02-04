GUDJA UNITED 3

Nagamatsu 51, 83; Plut 78 pen.

SANTA LUCIA 0

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6, J. Bolanos-6, J. Mintoff-5.5 (89 J. Attard), T. Nagamatsu-8 (90 S. Attard), V. Plut-6, J. Arthur-6, N, Micallef-6, K. Micallef-6, M. Muchardi-7, N. Navarrette-6.5, F. Zuniga-5.5

SANTA LUCIA

M. Calleja Cremona-4, S. Rier-5 (46 R. Hehedosh-4), Y. Fonesca-5, R. Bairam-5, K. Nwoko-4 (75 J. Carbone), L. Bah-4, J. Tanti-6 (75 D. Xuereb), J. Pisani-5, F. Farias-4, R. Soares-4, Y. Terzi-5 (59 M. Alba).

Referee: Matthew De Gabriele.

Yellow card: Tanti, Nagamatsu, Bairam.

BOV player of the match : Tatsuro Nagamatsu (Gudja United).

Gudja struck three times in the second half to virtually seal their Premier League safety with a 2-0 win over struggling Santa Lucia.

Two goals from Tatsuro Nagamatsu, and another from Vito Plut all but guaranteed a fifth successive season in the top-flight football for Gudja.

On the other hand, Santa Lucia remained second from bottom and have some work to do to move out of the relegation zone.

Read full match report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt