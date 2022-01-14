James Arthur is set to continue his career in the Maltese Premier League as sources have told the Times of Malta that the Ghana midfielder is on the verge of agreeing a deal with Gudja United

Arthur started the season with Valletta FC and made 13 appearances with the capital club, scoring one goal.

However, last week the Citizens have decided to part ways with the 23-year-old and released him from his contract.

The player is understood to have been keen to continue playing in Malta and attracted the interest of a number of clubs.

