Gabriel Mensah gave Gudja their first victory in the Top-Six and dented Hamrun Spartans’ title ambitions.

The Ghanaian’s 58th-minute winner came after an abysmal mistake by Juan Corbalan and Henry Bonello in the Hamrun goal.

Yet, Frank Sasere thought he had equalised for the reigning champions when he ‘scored’ in stoppage time, but the referee’s whistle had already sounded for an earlier foul on Hamrun’s Joseph Mbong.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta