Gudja United are set to open talks with Mark Buttigieg over the vacant position of first-team coach, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Southerners are currently looking to install a new first-team coach following the sudden departure of Andrea Agostinelli at the end of last season.

Gudja United enjoyed a solid campaign in the Premier League as the team managed to secure their top-flight status for another season with a few matches to spare.

Now, the club is looking to bring in an experienced coach that can help the team make another step forward in what promises to be a more challenging campaign next season.

