Gudja United are expected to continue to strengthen their squad as they are in talks to sign three players in the coming days.

The southerners, who are now under the charge of Thane Micallef, are in talks to sign former Sliema Wanderers striker Ruslan Kisil.

The 29-year-old striker made his debut in Maltese football last season with the Wanderers and caught the eye with some excellent displays.

With the Blues, the Ukrainian made 15 appearances and provided two assists.

Before coming to Malta, Kisil spent the majority of his career in his homeland with Illichivets and Olimpik Donetsk among others before heading to Russi where he played for Baltika and then join Lithuanian side DFK Dainava.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta