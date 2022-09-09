Gudja United will be looking to extend their excellent start to their Premier League campaign when they face newly-promoted Żebbuġ Rangers at the Centenary Stadium on Friday evening (kick-off: 6.30pm).

The southerners have been one of the revelations so far this season as they have turned out to be a very solid outfit and are still unbeaten after the opening three matches.

In fact, Andrea Agostinelli will surely be delighted with the effort put in by his players so far as Gudja have managed overcome the challenge of Mosta (2-1) and Balzan (1-0) and played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against title challengers Gżira United.

The club’s decision to preserve the majority of the squad they had last season has certainly helped them to enjoy a fast start to this campaign and the additions of experienced personnel such as Vito Plut, Johann Bezzina and Andres Prates turned them into a very tough side to beat.

