VALLETTA 1

Curjuric 67

GUDJA UNITED 3

Selemani 6, 90; Muchardi 22

VALLETTA

Y. Cini-5.5, J. Borg, R. Camilleri-5.5, H. Dilaver-5.5 (80 E. David), S. Dimech-5 (46 T. Caruana-5.5), M. Sansone-5.5, E. Pena Beltre-6, I. Curjuric-6.5, E. Sala-5.5, C. Prado-5.5 (70 A. Zammit), M. Fontanella-6.

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6.5, M. Muchardi-6, J. Arthur-6, A. Friggieri-6 (84 N. Dzalamidze), T. Gusman-6 (71 F. Zuniga), G. Mensah-6.5 (89 T. Nagamatsu), A. Selemani-7, H. Vella-6, N. Tabone-6, J. Bolanos-6, N. Micallef-6.

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: J. Borg, G. Mensah, I. Curjuric, E. Sala, M. Sansone

Red card: J. Borg (V) 74.

BOV Player of the Match: Ivan Curjuric (Valletta).

Gudja United registered a third successive victory as two early goals paved the way for a 3-1 win over Valletta.

It was another important win for the southerners who have now moved further away from the relegation places.

The Citizens, on the other hand, were once again a disappointing lot, especially during the first half.

In the second half, they improved but following the dismissal of Jean Borg, their chances of rescuing a point from the game faded away with Gudja sealing the issue with another goal.

Gudja coach Thane Micallef opted for three changes despite the win over Sliema as James Arthur, Hubert Vella and Neil Anthony Micallef were named in the starting line-up, replacing Rodolfo Soares, Marcelo Dias and the suspended Llywelyn Cremona.

