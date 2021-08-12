Gudja United have completed the signing of American midfielder Mario Arrieta and Ivory Coast forward Abdeen Temitope Abdul.

Both Arrieta and Abdul have been plying their trade in Maltese football in the past but now will be looking to show their qualities in the Maltese Premier League with the southerners.

Arrieta spent the first years of his career in Mexico where he played for UACJ, Tampico Madrero and Atletico Reynosa among others.

In 2018 he moved to Malta where he joined San Ġwann FC before he moved to Qormi FC.

On the other hand, Abdul, who was born in Nigeria but also holds an Irish passport, started his career with Bedfont Sport before heading to Norway where he was signed by Nybergsund.

