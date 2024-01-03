Gudja United are set to make a few changes to their first-team squad this month as they look to step up their bid to avoid relegation this season.

The Southerners are currently at the bottom of the Premier League standings with six points, level with Sirens and Sta Lucia, and need a quick turn in fortunes to ensure they boost their hopes of retaining their place in the top flight for another season.

Last month, Gudja United have installed Renzo Kerr Cumbo as their new first-team coach following the departure of Jesmond Zammit.

In the past few weeks, the club’s top hierarchy have been working hard to revamp their squad.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.