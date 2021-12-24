Gudja United are set to part ways with Cameroon striker Junior Dibola and are looking to bring in a replacement during the January transfer window.

The southerners are currently ninth in the BOV Premier League standings, on 11 points, and are keen to bolster their squad as they look to boost their hopes of retaining their place in the top-flight for another season.

In the past few days, Gudja United held talks with Dibola to try and reach an agreement with him to end his stay at the club and both parties sealed a deal to go separate ways.

Dibola joined Gudja United this summer after last season he was on the books of Senglea Athletic.

But since his arrival at the club, he struggled to secure a regular place in Thane Micallef’s starting formation.

