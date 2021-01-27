Gudja United are closing in on the signing of Brazilian striker Sergio Cruz Pereira, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The southerners are looking to bolster their offensive department following the departure of their leading scorer this season, Yuri Messias, who has opted to move to Bahrain.

Cruz Pereira has spent the majority of his career in Italy where he played for various clubs in the Lega Pro.

