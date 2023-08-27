BOV Premier League side Gudja United have signed Australian goalkeeper Yaren Sozer, the club has announced.

26-year-old Sozer joins a club in full swing this summer as they brought in no less than seven players for new coach Jesmond Zammit.

Sozer, who holds an Australian and Turkish passport, had since been moving between the two countries with the exception of a stint in Malaysia with Perak FC. This means that this will be the goalkeeper’s first experience in Europe.

