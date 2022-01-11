Gudja United continued their transfer activity in the January transfer window as according to reports they completed the signing of striker Ahinga Bienvenu Selemani.

The 25-year-old Canadian forward has been training with the Southerners in the past few days and has now agreed personal terms to seal a deal until the end of the season.

Selemani arrives in the Maltese Premier League after he was playing in the Canadian top-flight league with Cavalry FC.

The lanky forward collected 18 appearances with the club, scoring three goals and providing two assists as he helped Cavalry FC reach the league play-offs semi-finals.

