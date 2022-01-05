Gudja United have signed Japanese midfielder Tatsuro Nagamatsu, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 26-year-old Nagamatsu has agreed personal terms with the southerners and put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

After playing for Japanese side Hannan University and FC Mokpo, of South Korea, Nagamatsu has moved to Latvia where he spent the past two and a half seasons in the former Soviet Republic.

