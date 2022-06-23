Gudja United have secured the services of wing back John Mintoff while midfielder Llywelyn Cremona has agreed to sign a new contract.

The Southerners are looking to build a competitive squad for the new season as they will bid to reconfirm their status for another season.

Gudja stepped up their efforts to add more Maltese talent in their squad and targeted John Mintoff as a key target.

Negotiations progressed swiftly in the last few weeks and an agreement was reached for Mintoff to part ways with Sliema Wanderers and head to Gudja United.

The 33-year-old brings with him vast experience in the Premier League as during his career he was on the books of Mqabba FC, Sliema Wanderers, Floriana and Tarxien Rainbows.

