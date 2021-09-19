SLIEMA WANDERERS 2

Fernandes 24, Berisha 43

GUDJA UNITED 3

Abdul 20, Dias 51, Kisil 57

SLIEMA WANDERERS

T. Aquilina-4, K. Shaw-5, G. Aquilina-6, I. Gui-6, M. Fernandes-6 (80 R. Kooh Sohna), E. Agius-5 (46 S. Grech-), D. Holla-5 (65 P. Morales), M. Beerman-5 (65 Elouni), J. Bilek-4, D. Vukovic-6 (88 J. Engerer), V. Berisha-5.5

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6, L. Beland-Goyette-5, R. Soares-6, G. Mensah-5, R. Kisil-6, H. Vella-6, L. Cremona-5 (58 F. Pankarican), I. Dudarev-5, N. Micallef-6, T. Abdul-6.5 (58 T. Gusman), M. Dias-7.

Referee A. Sciriha.

Yellow card: Agius, Berisha, Gui, Shaw, Fernandes, Zammit.

BOV player of the match: Marcelo Dias (Gudja United).

Gudja United came on top of a topsy-turvy match when they staged a second-half comeback to overwhelm Sliema Wanderers.

Two goals in six minutes in the second half turned the game in Gudja’s favour after Sliema had been 2-1 up at halftime after outplaying their opponents.

Gudja’s coach Thane Micallef will have been happy with the victory, but he will question his team’s defence after an astonishing game.

And for Sliema, it was a bitter blow who looked on course to pick up their first three points, which would have lifted them to sixth place in the table.

