Gudja United will strengthen their squad with the signings of defender Thomas Veronese and forward Elton Da Silva, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Both players have been training with the club for some time with coach Jesmond Zerafa opting to offer contracts to the former Premier League players.

In fact, both Veronese and Da Silva are familiar faces to the Maltese top-flight.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.