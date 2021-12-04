MOSTA 0
GUDJA UNITED 3
Mensah 2, Gusman 34, 39
MOSTA
M. Jovicic-5, J. Vassallo-4 (46 J. Bezzina-4), R. Briffa-5.5 (83 G. Sciberras), W. Donkin-5 (46 J. Nsumoh-4), M. Mifsud-5 (66 L. Igbineweka), C. Failla-5.5, I. Dorcic-5, M. Hetemaj-5, R. Morisco-5, Z. Brincat-5, R. Ekani-5.
GUDJA
G. Zammit-6, L. Beland, A. Friggieri-6 (90 N.Micallef), R. Soares-6, T. Gusman-7 (62 L. Cremona), F. Pankarican-6 (63 T. Abdul), G. Mensah-6.5, N. Tabone-6, F. Zuniga-6, I. Dudarev-6, M. Dias-6.5 (73 R.Kisil).
Referee: Philip Farrugia.
Yellow cards: Ekani, Beland,
Red card: Beland (G) 85.
BOV man of the match: Tensior Gusman (Gudja United)
Three first-half goals helped Gudja United to secure a crucial win over Mosta and give their survival hopes a huge boost, ending a run of five consecutive defeats.
Victory was no less than Thane Micallef’s side deserved after a scintillating performance, stifling Mosta while attacking with awesome pace.
In contrast, Mosta, had virtually nothing to show for their first-half endeavours except for a shot from Michael Mifsud on the half-hour mark.
Half-time seemingly took the spark out of Gudja’s fireworks but Mosta failed to create any chances.
