VALLETTA 2

Malano 27, Fontanella 90 pen

GUDJA UNITED 4

Mensah 49,51; Vella 83, Mota 88pen

Valletta

H. Bonello-6, R. Camilleri-5, T. Caruana-5, S. Malano-6, M. Piciollo-4, S. Dimech-5.5 (80 R.Tonna), E. Pena Beltre-5, E. Sala, Wellington-5 (67 R. Fenech), I. Maric-5, M. Fontanella-5.

Gudja United

G. Zammit-6, J. Friggieri-6.5 (89 J. Farrugia), G. Mensah-7 (82 T.Vella), F. Pankatican-5.5, I. Gonzalez-6, A. Micallef-, Elton-6 (70 J.Brincat-5), T. Veronese-6, J. Bolanos-6, J. Grioli-5.5 (46 L. Cremona-7), P. Mota-6.

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Yellow card: Mensah, Fenech, Sala,

Red card: Sala (V) 87.

BOV player of the match: Gabriel Mensah (Gudja).

Valletta have taken a backward step after slumping to a woeful display against Gudja.

The Lilywhites, on the back of four wins in five matches, looked to have turned the tide lately but Gudja pierced their optimism with a devastating attacking display to earn a vital win in their bid to avoid the drop.

