Gudja United’s Thane Micallef has been named as the Motors Inc. Coach of the Month for January

Last month, Gudja United grabbed the bull by its horns and changed their status from relegation strugglers to a comfortable mid-table position side. This has to be attributed to the on-field players but also to their mentor Thane Micallef who succeeded in engineering his side to their first-ever run of three consecutive wins since Gudja United got promoted to the Premier Division back in 2019.

Victories over Santa Lucia (3-0), Sliema Wanderers (1-0) and Valletta (3-1) with coach Micallef at the helm was a truly remarkable feat.

Coach Thane Micallef managed to bag the highest number of points in a vote conducted by Premier League Teams’ captains, team managers, technical staff, and media to win this January award.

