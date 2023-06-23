Bayern Munich have signed Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer, the Bavarian club announced on Friday.

Guerreiro, 29, joins Bayern after seven seasons at Dortmund, where the Portuguese international won two German Cups. His deal with the German champions is set to run until 2026.

A Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, Guerreiro will reunite at Bayern with manager Thomas Tuchel, who brought the defender to Dortmund when he managed the club.

