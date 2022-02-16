Guests and staff at the Corinthia Palace Hotel in Attard were evacuated late on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in the sauna.

Several fire engines and Civil Protection Department officers were dispatched to the scene.

CPD officers on site at the Corinthia Palace Hotel in Attard. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sources said the fire was contained and was put out within minutes. Preliminary indications show that the fire was due to an electrical fault.

Guests were allowed back into the hotel after it was ascertained that it was safe to enter. They were also told not to approach the spa facilities.

No one was injured although an ambulance was called on site.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli