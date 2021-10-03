Spanish 17-year-old Izan Guevara won a crash-marred Moto 3 event at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday after a double red-flagged race at a circuit already branded “dangerous” earlier in the weekend.

A first red flag was waved after seven laps of the scheduled 17 following a crash by Filip Salac on a KTM.

Conscious, the Czech rider was taken to the medical centre for examination.

The race restarted before being stopped a second time after two more laps following a huge multi-rider accident which included Spaniards Jeremy Alcoba (Honda) and championship leader Pedro Acosta (KTM) as well as Andrea Migno of Italy (Honda).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta