In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is more important than ever to clean and disinfect hands to reduce the risk of spreading disease. Health experts recommend using soap and water to wash hands.

Where soap and water are not readily available, it is recommended to use an alcohol-based hand disinfectant. Hand sanitisers with 70 per cent alcohol concentration can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations, but sanitisers do not completely eliminate all types of germs.

The MCCAA, in consultation with the public health authorities, has developed a simplified and fast-tracked review process for distributors and importers who wish to place sanitisers on the market to meet consumer demand. The MCCAA is also working with local operators and other government entities to facilitate local production of alcohol-based hand disinfectant in line with safety requirements.

Some consumers are resorting to making their own hand-sanitising products for personal use. One needs to be cautious in this regard. Such consumers need to ensure that the ingredients used in such products are safe to use directly on human skin without negative health impacts.

Moreover, containers normally used for water, drinks and other beverages should not be used to store alcohol-based hand disinfectant in order to protect vulnerable consumers and minimise incidents.

The following is a recommended formulation of a hand sanitiser issued by the World Health Organisation: https://www.who.int /gpsc/5may/Guide_to_Local_Production.pdf.