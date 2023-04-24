Aave is a decentralized finance protocol based on Ethereum that helps you lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. It was first called ETHLend, founded in 2017, and focused on lending Ether. Aave has grown to be one of the largest money markets in DeFi lending since it rebranded in 2018.

There are now a bunch of cryptocurrencies on the Aave platform, including stablecoins and altcoins. Cryptocurrencies can be borrowed or lent into liquidity pools, and interest can be earned on deposits for stable or variable rates.

The service is entirely decentralized, unlike BlockFi and Nexo, which require KYC checks and restrictions. Intelligent contracts control lending and borrowing, reducing the need to match lenders with borrowers and incentivizing liquidity pools.

Aave, its native token, incentivizes lending. The AAVE token is used for governance and can be staked for rewards. Aave is a non-custodial service, so cryptos aren't directly stored there. Ultimately, it's the user who controls deposits.

Now let us quickly go through how to use Aave to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies.

What is the Aave lending process?

Aave users earn different amounts of interest depending on the cryptocurrency they deposit. The returns on cryptocurrency tend to be higher than other investments, but interest rates are always changing.

If you want to deposit money with Aave, you'll need a web 3.0 Ethereum wallet like Metamask or Formatic:

On the Aave homepage, click "deposit" next to the asset you want to lend

Enter an amount in your web 3.0 wallet

When the transaction is complete, tokens will be automatically transferred to your digital wallet.

Afterward, aTokens will start accruing interest.

What are aTokens?

There's an interest-bearing token called aToken from Aave.

Aave creates derivative tokens out of cryptocurrency deposits - aTokens. The value of aTokens is pegged to the value of deposited cryptocurrency.

Users would get 100 aDAI tokens if they deposited 100 DAI on Aave. You can exchange the 100 aDAI for the original asset on Aave or trade them on any other DeFi platform that supports them.

What is the process of borrowing on Aave?

Users can pick from various cryptocurrency pools on Aave that offer variable and stable interest rates. The users need access to a web 3.0 digital wallet to do this:

Depositing a digital asset is collateral before borrowing. The deposit will determine how much you can borrow. (Note: Every loan must have a bigger deposit than the loan amount, called over-collateralization.) After you deposit collateral, you'll see the cryptocurrency you want to borrow on Aave's home page Click "borrow" on the right You'll then be asked to connect your web 3.0 wallet. When you're connected, choose your loan amount. You'll then have to choose between a fixed and variable rate Choose your interest rate and confirm the transaction using your web 3.0 digital wallet.

A variable and stable interest rate

Aave's interest rate changes constantly depending on how its liquidity pools are used, and it's called the "utilization rate."

Liquidity pools with much capital have low-interest rates to lure people in. When capital is limited, interest rates go up to give lenders incentives and to get borrowers to return the money.

The demand in the Aave market determines variable interest rates. The interest rate fees can be lower with variable rates, depending on the market. Variable rates aren't good for long-term financial planning because they must be consistent. One week you have an excellent rate; the next, you have a much lower rate.

On the other hand, a stable interest rate gives borrowers more predictability. It's important to know that stable interest rates aren't the same as fixed interest rates, and they can still move. However, they're less affected by market volatility than other variable rates. Stable interest rates are more expensive than variable interest rates because they're predictable.

Using Aave involves risk

There haven't been major issues with Aave in the cryptocurrency industry for several years, but it still needs to be risk-free. When investing in DeFi, you have to consider the risks and rewards.

It's always a good idea to anticipate hacks, and the risk remains, even though there haven't been any successful attempts.

As with other Ethereum-based DeFi protocols, this platform uses smart contracts. Although smart contracts are efficient, sometimes they can malfunction, which would be catastrophic for a system like Aave.

You can insure some digital assets through Aave's safety module.

Disclaimer: The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for promotional and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or legal advice.