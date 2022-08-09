Whether you are looking to increase personality in your house, shield your furniture from direct sunlight or add privacy to your space, blinds are the perfect answer for you.

Blinds found in stores around Malta and Gozo complement numerous decor styles and are particularly advantageous when chosen wisely.

From functional zebra blinds to conventional Roman blinds – ideal for anything from increased insulation to added privacy, here’s why blinds might be the ideal solution for homes, and which options are available in Malta and Gozo.

Added insulation and light control

Blinds are a fantastic budget-friendly solution for anyone wanting to enhance a building’s insulation properties and cut down on energy costs. It is proven that up to 25 to 30 per cent of a building’s temperature loss is attributed to a lack of insulation in windows – particularly during the searing Maltese summer months.

Blinds also give users control over the amount of light allowed into a space. They can be tilted, closed or fully opened depending on your preferences – a range of blackout blinds are easily available in stores around Malta and Gozo for anyone craving an undisturbed night’s slumber.

Minimise sun damage

UV rays become magnified when passing through glass, hence the increased temperature in the room. UV rays also cause oodles of damage to furnishings and electronics – including discolouration and overheating.

Multiple styles to choose from

Blinds come in a medley of styles and hues – making them great for a range of applications, including introducing interesting textures to a room. They even come in a hodgepodge of materials, including uPVC, fabric, aluminium, bamboo, plastic and wood.

Increased privacy

Blinds are a terrific way to add privacy to your residence, particularly in bedrooms or street-level rooms. Whether you opt for sheer or absolute blackout blinds, people on the outside will not be able to see through them, regardless of how hard one might try.

Types of blinds available in Malta and Gozo

Roman blinds

Roman blinds are the most popular and timeless option found in Malta and Gozo. They come in a multiplicity of materials and designs, meaning that they can match pretty much any decor or home style. These practical blinds come in both light-blocking and absolute blackout styles.

Zebra blinds

These contemporary blinds are also known as vision blinds. They are an innovative solution for anyone looking to have different layers moving independently from one another to offer boundless light control. Since zebra blinds have two separate layers, one opaque and one translucent, the fabric can be either closed for full darkness or light – or anything in between. This means that you may mute, completely block or minimise the amount of sunlight in any room.

Vertical blinds

Vertical blinds can be found in numerous stores around Malta and Gozo. These individually slatted styles can be opened either from side to side or from the middle, depending on the parting. Some vertical blind slats are designed to also turn 180°, giving users the ability to control the level of light entering the room. They are the preferred choice for floor-to-ceiling windows and come in a variety of materials, including wood and PVC.

Venetian blinds

These horizontal blinds are raised utilising a string that pushes each bottom slat into the one above it. Venetian blinds are a favoured choice thanks to their sizing and installation versatility, as they can be tailor-fitted on countless window shapes and profiles – including arched apertures.

Honeycomb blinds

Otherwise known as cellular shades, these blinds are made from spun fabric and come in single, dual or triple layers created to entrap air and boost temperature management – making them ideal for non-insulated windows.

Panel blinds

Panel blinds are fairly comparable to vertical blinds, however, they can only be either fully opened or shut. They do not offer you the possibility to get a balanced in-between option when it comes to light filtration.

Roller blinds

As the name suggests, roller blinds roll and unroll using a spool attached to the topmost part of the window. They are excellent insulators and are a great choice for windows which are exposed to direct sunlight for long periods of time.

Motorised blinds

This innovative option can be controlled through a smart home assistant, an app or remote control. Opting for motorised blinds means that you will have an added advantage when it comes to controlling your indoor climate or the amount of natural light that enters your home. Nowadays there’s a range of sun-sensitive sensor blinds available at numerous blind stores which open or close depending on the amount of sunlight directed at them.

Written by Chiara Micallef