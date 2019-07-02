Din l-Art Ħelwa will be organising a guided tour of Mdina Bastion Historic Garden on Saturday between 9 and 10.30pm.

The guide will narrate stories about duels, suicides and heroism, taking visitors on a journey back to the 1800s. The fee includes admission, the guided tour and refreshments.

For booking/inquiries, e-mail wardengor@gmail.com or call 2122 5952. A maximum of 20 adult partici­pants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.