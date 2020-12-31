The Msida Bastion Historic Garden warden, Paolo Ferrelli, will be leading tours around the cemetery throughout the month of January.

During the tours, he will share interesting stories featuring duels, suicides, murders and heroism, and give historical information on funeral and military architecture and symbols of death. The tour also includes a visit to the cemetery’s funerary practice display.

The one-and-a-half-hour tours will be held on Saturday and on January 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 10am. A €5 donation towards the upkeep of the garden includes the tour and light refreshments. A maximum of 20 adults will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and will have to abide by health authorities’ guidelines in view of the pandemic.

For bookings or enquiries, e-mail wardengor@gmail.com.

The garden is also open on the first Sunday of the month.