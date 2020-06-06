The Health Department has published a detailed protocol on the safe operation of childcare centres.

Among the guidelines is that the maximum child capacity of the centre must be six square metres per child, instead of the standard five.

Parents and children will have their temperature examined outside during drop-off. If either has a temperature or appears sick, the child will not be admitted.

Hand hygiene stations should be set up at the entrance. Childcare providers must greet children outside or at the reception area.

Pushchairs or any kind of baby carriers, as well as non-essential belongings, including toys, will not be allowed.

All food items have to be presented in disposable containers if possible.

Children and carers must remain within the same cluster of no more than six supervised children.

At nap time, children must be spaced out as much as possible, ideally two metres apart.

No outings, festivals, holiday events, special performances, open days and other special events should be held.

There will be no written reports on the children’s development. Instead, electronic reports should be provided.

Communication with staff and management for day-to-day necessities can only be done online.

Childcare centres, as well as schools, were closed soon after the Covid-19 outbreak in March. They are set to reopen in the coming weeks, along with summer schools, as the restrictions are lifted.