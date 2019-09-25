Travellers affected by the bankruptcy of British travel group Thomas Cook should check if they were given an Air Travel Organiser’s Licence (ATOL) certificate when they booked their flight or package holiday, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) advised.

It said in a statement on Wednesday ATOL was a financial protection scheme for insolvency. If consumers were given this certificate, they might claim a refund for the unused travel services with the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

As from September 30, CAA would launch a service to manage all refunds within two months of receipt of fully completed claims forms. Further information about this refund process would be available on the CAA website in the coming days.

Consumers not in possession of an ATOL certificate needed to check their travel insurance policy to confirm if they were covered to get a refund. Consumers could also contact their bank to see if a chargeback could be made in cases where their travel services were paid by credit card.

Furthermore, consumers who had a Thomas Cook flight booked through a travel company or agent should contact their travel operator and check about any possible alternative travel arrangements.

A repatriation programme was in place for passengers stranded abroad and needed a return flight back to the UK. This programme would be operating until October 6. After this date passengers would need to make their own travel arrangements.

Passengers stranded abroad whose return flight was not UK bound had to make their own travel arrangements and then seek refund either through the ATOL protection scheme or through their insurance or bank. If flights were booked through an agency, they might also contact their agency to check about alternative travel arrangements.

To further assist stranded passengers, Air Malta launched a rescue fare to and from various destinations. Tickets are offered on an availability basis and available only to Thomas Cook’s flight ticket holders or package holiday vouchers.

For further information or assistance consumers can contact the MCCAA on freephone 8007 4400, email info@mccaa.org.mt .